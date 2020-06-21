Face masks now required in some areas of Tampa Bay

Both Tampa and St. Petersburg have face-covering orders in place; however, they're not exactly the same.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida’s coronavirus cases climb, some areas of Tampa Bay are now requiring masks and face coverings.

In Tampa, lines of people spent their Father’s Day picking up free masks.

The city is giving them out after mandating that if you're out in public indoors and can't stay 6-feet apart, you must wear a mask, or you could be fined.

In St. Pete, that rule only applies to employees.

"Everyone has been really cool about it and it hasn’t impacted business or anything like that, Ashe Couture owner Amanda Henderson said.

"In St. Pete, the customers don’t have to wear them but I would say about 95% are," she said.

But a representative with the city tells says, that could change as soon as Monday, saying they’re drafting an order similar to Tampa’s.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged young people to socially distance.

“Particularly in Tampa Bay area, in central Florida, we’re certainly seeing that demographic test at higher levels,” he said.

And Henderson says she doesn’t see a problem with the public having to wear face coverings

"I think a lot of people already are, especially coming into a business," she explained.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller tells 10 Tampa Bay Hillsborough County’s Emergency policy group plans to discuss mandatory mask policies Monday morning.

What other people are reading right now: