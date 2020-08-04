TAMPA, Fla. —

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, families directly affected are warning everyone to take the virus seriously.

“I love you very much and I miss you very much,” said Sheila Curren

The 76-year-old still can't process the death of her husband richard. They were married for 57 years .

“He was a big expansive guy with a big personality. He was jovial and talkative with everyone,” Curren said.

The inseparable duo lived at the Atria Willow Wood assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale when Richard's life was cut short. While it's not clear where he contracted the virus, the senior facility has been criticized by inspectors and Gov. Ron DeSantis for not taking steps to contain COVID-19.

“My husband went to the hospital with respiratory symptoms and they thought it was something he'd recover from,” Sheila said.

RELATED: Coronavirus forecast: April 21 projected as Florida's peak

RELATED: Metropolitan Ministries temporarily suspends COVID-19 assistance

But he didn't. Four days later Richard tested positive for coronavirus and passed away.

“We honestly never had a moment where we thought he was going to die,” Curren’s daughter, Tracy Wieder, said.

The 77-year-old never got a proper funeral because of the pandemic.

“There wasn't a funeral. There were six of us who live here who took his ashes and planted them in the ground with a bougainvillea tree. We tend to that tree and we desperately want it to live. No one wants that tree to die,” Wieder said.

The tree is keeping Richard's memory alive. While the family mourns his death they want you to know that COVID-19 is no joke.

“I would like everyone to take it seriously. Listen to what your government is telling you to do and educate yourself. Don't take it upon yourself to start to do things to protect yourself that maybe aren't useful,” Wieder said.

The family says Sheila has tested positive for coronavirus. She is doing okay and hasn’t shown many symptoms.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter