TAMPA, Fla. — While people all across the state are protecting themselves from the coronavirus, Pam Tingiris and her family are trying to do the same.

Tingiris and her 83-year-old mother are both sick. 10News Reporter Angelina Salcedo spoke to her about how life has changed since being tested.

Angelina: How did you know you had to be tested?

Pam: I'm a caregiver, I take care of my 83-year-old mother. She’s at high risk. She’s got Alzheimer’s, and she has been sick; so when I first started looking into testing, I was actually trying to get her tested. They wouldn't test her because she didn't have a fever and hadn't been out of the country. Last Thursday I noticed that I had a slight fever. It was very subtle, but I don’t normally get sick and I can’t even remember the last time I had a fever. I knew it was one of the symptoms

Angelina: What did the Urgent Care ask you when you called to ask for a test?

Pam: What my symptoms were, how high my fever was, and if I had traveled out of the country recently.

Angelina: Now that you've finally been tested, what are your symptoms now?

Pam: My symptoms like right now, they’re really mild. I get a fever in the afternoon; this has happened every day since Thursday. Right around 3-4 p.m., my fever goes up to 99-100 something like that. I take some Ibuprofen, and it would bring it down a little. Then I get chills. A couple of nights I would have some cold sweats at night. The shortness of breath that I have feels more like anxiety to me, and it's not like I can’t breathe.

Angelina: You've been in isolation for a few days now while you wait. What has that been like for you?

Pam: They told me when I was tested that that’s part of the protocol that you have to self-isolate. In my case, it's really hard to self-isolate in my house because I don’t have a room to isolate number one and number two, I’m a caregiver and single mom. I take care of everybody here, and I can’t just turn off. It's been surreal. I don’t know I’m kind of at a point where people should know. I hear all these horror stories about the really bad symptoms, but isn’t it like 80-90% are mild. What does it feel like to have a mild case? Where do I go for testing?

Angelina: What do you think your results are going to come back as?

Pam: There’s a gut in me that they might be positive. I hope not. I hope that maybe its just an anxiety fever.

Angelina: If they do come back positive, and you did have to continue to isolate for the 14 days that are required, would you have enough resources?

Pam: Oh yes! I’m very very grateful that we’re fortunate. I work from home anyway so that’s not a big change for us, we have a nice yard and we have people that have already said that if there’s anything we need they’ll drop it off in the driveway and stuff. So, we’re ready, knock on wood.

Angelina: What would your message be to other people that have the same symptoms as you or maybe would pass it off as something else?

Pam: That’s the thing right there! I just think that we all need to be hypersensitive to what our bodies are doing because I tell you what we can miss it. You know those of us who are not the high-risk people. Yesterday I was out mowing the lawn! Here we are in Florida and we can go out….so we’re just kind of 'staycationing' at home, but I really am amazed at wow this thing is subtle. This thing is subtle, and that's scary.

