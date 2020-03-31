BROOKSVILLE, Fla. —

Many 3D printer owners in the Tampa Bay area are literally trying to print supplies to help health care workers on the front lines.

“I have eight printers total, different kinds and different sizes. Right now, they're all printing,” Chris Thomas said.

Thomas is one of them. He got his printers to pursue a hobby, but now he’s making masks to help fight COVID-19 coronavirus.

“My wife told me that she needed it and her hospital ran out of masks. As soon as she said that I said, ‘Wait a minute! I’ve seen those online,’” Thomas said.

His wife, Tara, is a CNA at a hospital in Spring Hill. She says the nurses are only given one mask per shift.

“It’s surreal because you always think it's not that bad until you walk on a hall and all you see is a bunch of nurses fully dressed out because that's all you can do to protect themselves so they don't take it home to their families,” Tara Thomas said.

The shortage of personal protection equipment is overwhelming and for the Thomas family, it’s personal. So the family is shipping masks out to those on the front lines and whoever needs them.

“It fits different size faces and because of the way the strings are set up. You can just pull it tighter if it's not squished enough on your face,” Tara Thomas said.

Tara says the masks are doctor certified and she's brought batches into her hospital. Three to 12 hours later and the masks are ready to go out.

“I never would've thought that this was possible! I just hope we get through it. everybody gets through it happy and healthy,” Chris Thomas said.

The couple is a part of The Mask Project Tampa Bay. If you’re in need of a mask or would like to help create them, you can find more information here.

