Farmer's Markets adapt to bring local goods to the community

The Saturday Morning Market in St. Pete is now drive up so farmers can continue to sell and people can continue to shop local.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Saturday Morning Market in St. Pete has become a ritual for so many people.

So when it had to shut down, it was not just rough for those who like to go and shop, but for those who provide the goods.

"It's definitely been a lifesaver given how quickly everything changed being able to adapt in this way," says Cole Turner, owner of Little Pond Farm in Bushnell.

The vendors and the market worked together to design a drive-up system.

That's what Cole Turner and his workers at Little Pond Farm are harvesting for.

To continue to give you fresh produce, breads, soups and flowers, vendors set up and you drive up.

Those who like to shop Saturday mornings are happy they can still get the local items and support those through a tough time.

"I think one of the things that has come out a lot in the past few weeks is the importance of local and small business and how we can all be more mindful of how we're spending our money," says Jennifer Kinstle, who loves to shop at the Saturday Morning Market.

This is happening Saturday, but you have to pre-order online.

Starting Monday, you can pre-order through Saturday Morning Market.

You'll get a confirmation. Then you drive to the market Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. and they'll load up your car, safe and contact free.

What other people are reading right now: