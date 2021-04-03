Father records heartbreaking goodbye to children before dying from COVID-19

He was admitted to the hospital in January and passed away 30 days later on Valentine's Day, local media outlets report.

MANVEL, Texas — A Texas father used what little strength he had to record a video of him saying his children's names and telling them he loved them two weeks before he died from COVID-19.

"I love you with all my heart," Charles "Charley" Torres said in the video, struggling to breathe, FOX TV reported. "I love you so much. Know that daddy loves you."

The 35-year-old father said his three children and four stepchildren's names and told them to take care of their mother before the video ended.

Torres then passed away on Valentine's Day, 30 days after being admitted to the hospital, according to ABC13.

"He went in and never came out," said his father, Alex Torres, during an interview with ABC13. "It's like losing your shadow. No matter where you go, you have him backing you up all the time."

According to ABC13, Torres was from Manvel, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout in high school and was a volunteer firefighter. He later worked as a FEMA Disaster Assistance Specialist, the news outlet reported.

His mother, Joanie Torres, told the news station he had "always been a servant" and said, "We always say, 'Charley's heart is bigger than his body,' and he's just that type of person."

"One of the things that he did that was most important was that he loved his children and took care of his children," Alex Torres told FOX. "He wanted to make sure he left something for the kids just in case that things started going wrong."

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help his children, three of whom are under six years old, ABC13 reports. The GoFundMe says Torres was the sole provider for his family.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 44,463 people in Texas have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state currently reports more than 2.6 million confirmed cases of the virus.

Here in Florida, 31,955 people have died according to the state health department's latest report and 1,930,232 people have tested positive for the virus since March 2020.

