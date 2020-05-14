FBI serves Sen. Richard Burr search warrant in stock sales investigation tied to COVID-19: Report

Federal agents also served a search warrant at Sen. Burr's Washington, D.C. home, according to the report.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senator Richard Burr has turned over his cellphone to federal investigators.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized Burr’s cellphone as part of a probe into controversial stock sales at the induction of the COVID-19 in the United States, according to the LA Times.

Federal agents also served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C. home, according to the report.

The investigation comes as Burr allegedly dumped up to $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy.

According to ProPublica, in more than 30 different transactions, Burr dumped between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13, a significant percentage of his stocks.

Several of the stocks were in companies that own hotels. The stock sales were first reported by ProPublica and The Center for Responsive Politics.

Burr said on Twitter at the time, that Americans were already being warned about the effects of the virus when he made the speech to the North Carolina State Society.

“The message I shared with my constituents is the one public health officials urged all of us to heed as coronavirus spread increased,” Burr wrote. “Be prepared.”

Burr sent out the tweets before reports of his stock sales. A spokesperson at the time for the senator said in a statement that Burr “has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy” and supports congressional efforts to help the economy.

In a separate statement, Burr said he "relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13."

"I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time. Understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency.”

Three other senators who sold stocks around the same time have also been named in separate reporting.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775