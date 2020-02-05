Thirty days after helping first responders and health care workers battle COVID-19 in one of the nation's most heavily impacted areas, FEMA paramedics and EMTs are finally heading home.

The 100 first responders were part of a National Ambulance Contract to help when New York City was rocked by coronavirus.

While there, the New York City Fire Department said FEMA’s crews assisted as 911-related emergency responders and as inter-facility transport units to area hospitals.

Now their help is no longer needed. Making it time for the crews to travel back home, but not without one more surprise.

The FDNY showed its appreciation by giving the EMTs and paramedics a heroes’ sendoff.

At least 30 New York first responders lined the streets cheering and clapping for the convoy as it departed the city. Their cheers almost louder than the sirens blaring from ambulances and a fire truck.

Each EMS unit took turns driving under an American flag hanging from an extended firetruck ladder while red and blue flashing lights filled the corner of NYC.

Here’s to all our first responders, thank you for all you do!

RELATED: Florida nurse who spent two weeks on New Yorks' COVID-19 front lines welcomed home with parade

RELATED: Tampa Police Department salutes health care workers on the coronavirus front lines

RELATED: The unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic: respiratory therapists

RELATED: Health care heroes applaud as firefighter who beat COVID-19 leaves hospital

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter