FEDERAL WAY, Wash. —

A United States Postal Service employee in Federal Way has tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

The latest case is a woman who works at a package sorting facility, according to the USPS.

USPS said the woman would have some contact with other employees in the work environment, but no contact with the packages that are sent directly to customers.

She is recovering at home while the facility is closed for cleaning.

Public health officials are aware of this case.

