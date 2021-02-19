FedEx reroutes COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to winter weather at Memphis hub

Vaccine shipments continue to move through the FedEx network in areas unimpacted by the winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the winter weather causing delays at Fedex Express' World hub in Memphis, the company is rerouting COVID-19 vaccines through destinations which are not impacted by the recent winter storm.

According to a statement released by FedEx, it is leveraging its second-largest hub in Indianapolis as well as regional sort hubs in Oakland, CA and Newark, NJ to reroute vaccine shipments to as many locations as possible.

"FedEx is actively working with our healthcare customers and the federal government to safely deliver COVID-19 vaccines where and when possible during this storm."

The company says contingency planning has been ongoing as it adapts to the changing weather conditions throughout the country.