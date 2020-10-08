Female entrepreneurs open affordable day camp in Tampa for parents with young children

Camp Doublemint costs $30 a day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Once COVID-19 hit, the demand for childcare went up. That’s why Synthia Fairman and Gabbi Rosello started something they call Camp Doublemint.

“I was getting a lot of requests from our families with alternatives to either having an in home nanny or not sending them back to daycare,” Rosello said. “So we got together realizing kids are struggling not being able to play with their friends and not being able to get out of their house in a safe environment so we decided to put this together.”

Located inside the Westshore Mall, they transformed an old GNC into what you see now in just a matter of days. They take children ages one to six and safety is top priority.

“At Camp Doublemint it’s an affordable healthy atmosphere. We are $30 a day.” Fairman said. “With that we have it deep cleaned every week with daily sanitation. When the children come in, we are doing temperature checks, we do hand sanitizer and constant hand washing.”

The day camp service is an extension of their already well-known baby-sitting service known as Doublemint Sitting. Taking all COVID-19 precautions, there’s a limit on how many kids they take and parents have to register in advance for care.

”The families are loving it because it’s a healthy fun environment for the kids to come to.” Fairman said. “It gives children the opportunity to get out of their everyday house and play with new toys, go home with a craft, do a fitness class and they get to see their friends.”

The service has become so popular within the past month they now have a waiting list on most days. They also offer afternoon hours from 2-5 p.m.

For parents with older children, Fairman and Rosello are considering opening an e-learning facility in an empty storefront next door with certified teachers tutoring students for the upcoming school year.

