ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report from the Department of Labor shows the number of Floridians filing for unemployment for the first time, is going down.

Two weeks ago, we saw one of the largest increases in initial unemployment claims.

228,484 Floridians filed for the first time. This past week ending April 4, 169,885 Floridians were able to file for benefits. That’s a difference of 58,599.

The website where you're supposed to file has been plagued with problems.

The state has added servers to support 50 percent more simultaneous users and plans to add 10 more.

A new mobile friendly website just launched at floridajobs.org.

If you're still having problems online or just don't have access, here's what else you can do. You can fill out a printed form and mail it to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

FedEx will print them for free, and Rep. Janet Cruz also has them available at her office:

210A S. MacDill Avenue

Tampa, Florida 33609

Those apps are available in English and Spanish.

