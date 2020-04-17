WASHINGTON — It doesn’t seem to matter what we do. There’s really no stopping determined auto-dialers from blowing up your phone all day.

Sure, there’s the Do Not Call list. And, some people have even turned lawsuit threats into fast cash. But, most of us just deal with spam calls the old-fashioned way: ignoring them.

That is until the coronavirus started spreading around the world.

AllAreaCodes.com studied data from the Federal Trade Commission on spam call complaints and found a drastic reduction since March 8, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

That week, the number of complaints about Do Not Call list violations dropped 15 percent, according to AllAreaCodes.com.

A week later, they were down 23 percent.

And, on the week of April 5, they plummeted 58 percent.

The reason for the spam call decline isn’t specifically spelled out in the report, but a few factors could easily be contributing to it. The coronavirus has taken a huge bite out of the economy, and companies that cold call for prospective customers aren’t exempt from the downturn.

Plus, much of the country remains shut down under stay at home orders. That means many non-essential companies – including call centers – are closed for business until the pandemic passes.

If you would like to report spam calls, contact the FTC here or dial 1-888-382-1222

