ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Small businesses are the "backbone" of the city of St. Petersburg, and providing support for local mom and pop shops is the focus of a new emergency grant fund that is now available.

It's called the "Fighting Chance Fund."

The city program will provide $5,000 grants to impacted, eligible businesses and $500 grants to their affected employees. If approved, recipients do not have to pay back these grants, but they are considered taxable income.

In order to apply, you'll need to independently own a small business in St. Petersburg that employs no more than 25 people, and you must live within the city limits.

If you live in St. Petersburg and have been laid off, furloughed, or if your salary has been reduced by 50 percent, you can also apply, provided you were working for a small business that is covered by the grant.

The Greenhouse will be a hub for support and guidance during this time.

The online application can be found here here.

RELATED: 'It's the right thing to do': COVID-19 has St. Pete BBQ restaurant closing its doors

RELATED: 'Fighting Chance Fund' will help small businesses in St. Pete

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter