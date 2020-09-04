TAMPA, Fla. — Many of you already struggling are waiting on the stimulus check to hit your bank account. It's on the way and should be here soon, but financial experts want you to be prepared.

Right now, during the coronavirus pandemic, is when you want to make sure you're prioritizing your budget.

Here are the four things experts say should be at the top of your list: housing, utilities, food and transportation.

Housing and utilities:

Financial experts say it's crucial to make sure you save some cash for rent and your mortgage. Your next priority should be your bills for electricity and water.

You want to make sure you keep the lights on and things running.

Food and transportation:

You may not be going very many places, so maybe that money can go toward putting food on the table. It's good to know you can dip into your savings fund if you need to: Both of these are key to you surviving.

The stimulus check is just a one-time check, so you want to make sure you use that money wisely.

Make sure you defer payments and exhaust all options. Many banks have relief programs in place that can help during the pandemic.

If you have everything covered and don't need to spend your check, start a fund and prepare for a future emergency. Your healthy financial habits could save you in the future.

