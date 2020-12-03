ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — First, general admission was closed.

Now, the city of St. Pete is taking bolder action to protect race fans from the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday no spectators will be allowed along the track, and all the family-friendly events that normally surround the race are canceled.

The mayor was asked if he’s concerned about people gathering in large groups at local sports bars to watch the race. He said it’s a better idea to watch from the comfort of your couch.

“All of us are frustrated about the position we find ourselves in, but the reality is we need our entire community to be safe,” Kriseman said.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) of United States drives during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) auto race Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

