ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — First, general admission was closed.
Now, the city of St. Pete is taking bolder action to protect race fans from the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday no spectators will be allowed along the track, and all the family-friendly events that normally surround the race are canceled.
The mayor was asked if he’s concerned about people gathering in large groups at local sports bars to watch the race. He said it’s a better idea to watch from the comfort of your couch.
“All of us are frustrated about the position we find ourselves in, but the reality is we need our entire community to be safe,” Kriseman said.
Related coverage:
- MLB suspends spring training games, delays opening day
- NHL temporarily suspends season due to coronavirus concerns
- Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments
- Twelve Hours of Sebring postponed due to COVID-19 travel ban
- Teams can play, but they can’t practice. The NHL takes more steps to protect against coronavirus
- College basketball conference tournaments canceled because of coronavirus
- Major League Soccer sidelined by coronavirus
What other people are reading right now:
- Farnell Middle School closed for 48 hours after someone was exposed to coronavirus
- Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do
- Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg suspends shaking of hands, serving of blessed or consecrated wine
- NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates
- State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- COVID-19 preps: Why are people stocking up on toilet paper?
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter