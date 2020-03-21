TAMPA, Fla. — “Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point that we hoped wouldn’t come, but we ultimately knew it was only a matter of time.”

Those were the words of Colonel Stephen Snelson as he confirmed on Friday night the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

“Right now, we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation,” Colonel Snelson said.

He explained that the case is travel-related and that the man followed CDC guidelines, going straight into quarantine as soon as he arrived in the United States.

“Now, it’s unfortunate that this happened, but this member did everything right,” Colonel Snelson went on to say.

Colonel Snelson gave his remarks via a video posted to Facebook.

“The safety of our Airmen, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” the Facebook caption read.

The person who tested positive is a U.S. Navy sailor and not a member of MacDill's 6th Air Mobility Wing.

A spokesperson for SOCOM told 10investigates’ Courtney Robinson “to the best of our knowledge the individual who tested positive is not a USSOCOM service member.”

SOCOM has service members all over the world on any given day. They are following all government mandates and recommendations from the CDC.

So far, 10 people have died from COVID-19 and there are more than 560 confirmed cases in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Editor's Note: On Friday night, the Florida Department of Health announced it had mistakenly reported a coronavirus-related death in Pasco County. There had been a total of 10 recorded COVID-19 deaths in Florida — not 11 — as of Friday evening. This story has been corrected.

RELATED: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried urges Governor DeSantis to issue 'stay-at-home' order

RELATED: Bravo's Andy Cohen says he tested positive for COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter