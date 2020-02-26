Health officials in Brazil confirmed that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who traveled to Italy this month tested positive for the coronavirus.

The case marks the spread of the disease to every continent on Earth except Antarctica.

According to Brazil’s Health Minister, the man started to show symptoms compatible with the illness, such as a dry cough, throat pain and flu-like symptoms.

The Brazilian man spent two weeks in northern Italy’s Lombardy region. Lombardy is the epicenter of the outbreak in Italy, and there have been hundreds of confirmed cases there as well as several deaths.

The health ministry said they’re working to identify other people infected by the man in the hospital, at home and on the plane returning to Brazil.

More than 30 countries and territories have reported coronavirus cases since the illness originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since December, the virus has spread to more than 80,000 people, mostly in China, and killed close to 3,000 others.

