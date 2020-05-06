First Friday back in business; local bars promise stepped up sanitation

While many businesses are taking proactive steps, epidemiologist warns customers to beware.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Downtown St. Pete would normally be packed tonight for First Friday.

“It’s wall-to-wall. It's almost like Bourbon Street,” said Tony Casoria, owner of St. Pete cocktail bar Mandarin Hide.

It’s the First Friday for bars like his to reopen, but Cosoria says this Friday will not be business as usual.

“Things won't be that busy I imagine.”

Casoria, who has businesses on both sides of Tampa Bay, says his properties are taking it slow when it comes to reopening.

Mandarin Hyde will host a soft opening for friends and family Friday evening before reopening to the public around 9 p.m.

“There's a lot of people that are very concerned about stepping out,” said Casoria. “A lot of habits have changed. And so, we want everyone to feel safe when they come to Mandarin.”

Casoria says employees will be required to wear masks and gloves, there will be sanitizing stations for customers, and the door host who normally works security will be mingling around encouraging groups to stay at least six feet apart.

“I think a lot of establishments will be safer, more clean,” Casoria said Friday before opening. “Although I do think a lot of spots have just jumped right back into the old way of doing things. It takes a lot of work for an establishment to go above and beyond.”

Dr. Cindy Prins is an epidemiologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville and says Florida is not much in a better position to reopen bars than when they first closed in mid-March.

“I appreciate that they are really thinking about it and taking those precautions. I think I wouldn't encourage any business to think about it in terms of if you knew you had someone who is infected within your establishment, what would be the precautions that you would take then,” said Prins, who feels while businesses have some responsibility, people heading out also need to take steps to keep themselves safe.

“Do an assessment of where you're looking to go if you're really insisting you need to go to a bar or restaurant and sit there,” said Prins. “Think about what precautions do they have in place. Do you feel comfortable when you walk in that it's not overly crowded?”

What other people are reading right now: