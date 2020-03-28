TAMPA, Fla. — Passengers arriving on flights from the New York area were greeted Friday night by members of the U.S. military. A representative from the Florida Department of Health was also on hand and provided forms to be filled out before anyone was allowed off.

Passenger David Shin said when his flight pulled up to the gate, everyone started to get up but immediately were told to sit back down.

“They said, 'we have some papers for you to sign. These are the new regulations for coronavirus.'”

The paperwork explains the symptoms of COVID-19 and states every passenger is required to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period. The state also collects personal information including where the passenger will be staying, how long they will be in Florida and the reason for their visit.

And, not following the order to self-isolate could result in a fine.

“It’s pretty much self-quarantine so it’s an honor system,” said Ron Mastrangelo, who traveled to Tampa from his home in Staten Island following a death in the family. “I'm pretty sure they're going to do some spot checks.”

But, not everyone thinks what the state of Florida is doing is enough.

Shin, who arrived on a JetBlue flight from the New York area said he came home to Florida to help take care of his parents. He said one person on his flight even appeared to be sick.

“I'm lucky I got down here, but I shouldn't be allowed here,” said Shin. “There's a reason this is spreading in Florida.”

In fact, Shin said he's surprised that from New York all the way to Florida there was no medical screening along the way.

“I’m surprised. I was expecting a temperature check when I got down.”

