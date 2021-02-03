Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who died with COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The more than 31,000 Floridians and non-residents who have died since the coronavirus pandemic began will be honored Wednesday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for flags to be lowered to half-staff.
March marks one year since the global pandemic first impacted the Sunshine State. During the last 365 days, 31,556 people have lost their battle with the virus in Florida, according to the Department of Health's latest report.
"We are saddened by the thousands of Floridians – and hundreds of thousands of Americans – who have died with COVID. And we sympathize with the family members who in many instances were not even permitted to see their loved ones in person, either in the hospital or in a nursing home," Gov. DeSantis said.
To honor those lives lost and recognize the "toll the virus has taken on family members throughout our state," Florida will lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 3.
- How to watch Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State address
- Evictions loom for Tampa Bay families despite moratorium
- As vaccinations ramp up, COVID testing is down. That could be a problem, doctors say
- Are you eligible? Health insurance sign-ups are back open
- Iceberg larger than New York City breaks off Antarctica
- Family welcomed back to Florida with seven-foot gator in garage
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter