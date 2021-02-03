Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who died with COVID-19

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, 31,556 people have lost their battles with the virus in the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The more than 31,000 Floridians and non-residents who have died since the coronavirus pandemic began will be honored Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for flags to be lowered to half-staff.

March marks one year since the global pandemic first impacted the Sunshine State. During the last 365 days, 31,556 people have lost their battle with the virus in Florida, according to the Department of Health's latest report.

"We are saddened by the thousands of Floridians – and hundreds of thousands of Americans – who have died with COVID. And we sympathize with the family members who in many instances were not even permitted to see their loved ones in person, either in the hospital or in a nursing home," Gov. DeSantis said.

To honor those lives lost and recognize the "toll the virus has taken on family members throughout our state," Florida will lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 3.