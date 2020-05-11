Florida: Families can bring home loved ones from long-term care facilities for the holidays

The state clarified new visitation rules from last month.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People in long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be able to go home for the holidays with family members.

That's according to the clarification of new visitation rules laid out by the state of Florida earlier last month.

On Oct. 22, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he ordered the Division of Emergency Management to update its policy regarding visitation at such facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines that took effect Oct. 22 include:

Removing the prohibition on children visitation

Allowing for outdoor visitation regardless of any positive COVID-19 cases at the facility

Removing the requirement for social distancing for compassionate caregivers

Removing the maximum of five visitors and allowing a facility to make its own limitations for numbers of visitors General visitors are still only allowed if the facility has not had a positive COVID-19 case in at least 14 days General visitors applies to anyone visiting who is not visiting a family member in hospice care or other "end-of-life" situation, or is a palliative or compassionate caregiver or certain attorneys and government employees

Barbershops and salons inside the facility are allowed to reopen if there has not been a positive COVID-19 case in at least 14 days

And on Wednesday night, the state Agency of Health Care Administration clarified some of those new guidelines and answered common questions that have popped up over the last several weeks.

One of the questions was, "Holiday Leave: Can a resident leave the facility for a holiday visit with family and are there restrictions on the length of absence?"

AHCA said residents "must be permitted to leave the facility if they wish, including holiday visits." And, the state said there is no restriction on how long they are gone.

"Residents leaving the facility temporarily must wear a face mask if tolerated by the resident's condition," the guidelines state. "Eye protection should also be encouraged."

When the person returns to the facility, the state said they must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and temperature. In addition, AHCA said the facility should "assess potential exposure such as contact with anyone who was symptomatic, attendance at large gatherings and adherence to social distancing."

