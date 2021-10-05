Which COVID-19 protocols are amusement parks dropping?

Parks are still expecting visitors to abide by several rules still in place.

FLORIDA, USA — Amusement parks across Florida have recently been announcing changes to their well-established COVID-19 safety protocols. In just the last week, some of the biggest attractions, including Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, said temperatures would no longer be taken at the entrances of their parks.

However, not every safety protocol is going away. Parks are still expecting visitors to abide by each and every single one of their rules.

So, which ones should you be most aware of?

Disney World:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: No

Social distancing: 6 feet

Online reservations required: Yes

Click here for a full list of rules.

Universal Studios:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: No

Social distancing: 3 feet

Online reservations required: No

Click here for a full list of rules.

Busch Gardens:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: No

Social distancing: 6 feet

Online reservations required: No

Click here for a full list of rules.

LEGOLAND:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: No

Social distancing: 6 feet

Online reservations required: No

Click here for a full list of rules.

SeaWorld:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: No

Social distancing: No specific range given

Online reservations required: No

Click here for a full list of rules.

Kennedy Space Center:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: Yes

Social distancing: No specific range given

Online reservations required: No

Click here for a full list of rules.

ZooTampa:

Masks: Yes

Temperature checks: No

Social distancing: No specific range given

Online reservations required: No

Click here for a full list of rules.