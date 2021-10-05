Which COVID-19 protocols are amusement parks dropping?

FLORIDA, USA — Amusement parks across Florida have recently been announcing changes to their well-established COVID-19 safety protocols. In just the last week, some of the biggest attractions, including Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, said temperatures would no longer be taken at the entrances of their parks.
However, not every safety protocol is going away. Parks are still expecting visitors to abide by each and every single one of their rules.
So, which ones should you be most aware of?
Disney World:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: No
- Social distancing: 6 feet
- Online reservations required: Yes
Universal Studios:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: No
- Social distancing: 3 feet
- Online reservations required: No
Busch Gardens:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: No
- Social distancing: 6 feet
- Online reservations required: No
LEGOLAND:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: No
- Social distancing: 6 feet
- Online reservations required: No
SeaWorld:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: No
- Social distancing: No specific range given
- Online reservations required: No
Kennedy Space Center:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: Yes
- Social distancing: No specific range given
- Online reservations required: No
ZooTampa:
- Masks: Yes
- Temperature checks: No
- Social distancing: No specific range given
- Online reservations required: No
