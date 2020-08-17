Florida changes format of pediatric COVID-19 report

The state has changed the format of the pediatric COVID-19 report.
That report is typically updated on Friday and shows coronavirus case information for children 17 and younger. Now, the Florida Department of Health is reporting new cases in each county rather than total cases.
FDOH says it modified the pediatric report to “better reflect the current transmission rates in these age groups in an effort to assist health departments and schools make decisions as schools reopen.”
10 Tampa Bay has been tracking cases for children in Tampa Bay and statewide since FDOH began releasing weekly reports on June 12.
The report will continue to list the total case count in children 17 and younger since March 1 and the number of hospitalizations, deaths and details of confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.