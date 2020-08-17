Florida changes format of pediatric COVID-19 report

The Florida Department of Health says the changes are to help schools and health departments as schools reopen.

The state has changed the format of the pediatric COVID-19 report.

That report is typically updated on Friday and shows coronavirus case information for children 17 and younger. Now, the Florida Department of Health is reporting new cases in each county rather than total cases.

FDOH says it modified the pediatric report to “better reflect the current transmission rates in these age groups in an effort to assist health departments and schools make decisions as schools reopen.”

10 Tampa Bay has been tracking cases for children in Tampa Bay and statewide since FDOH began releasing weekly reports on June 12.