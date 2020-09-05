Florida surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases, with 1,715 deaths

The state already has begun to reopen its economy, and the next phase will depend on whether coronavirus data supports it.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reports the state surpassed the 40,000-mark in terms of the number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus tests.

There are a total of 38,926 residents and 1,075 non-residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, which totals to 40,001 cases Florida Health currently is tracking. Eight residents out of state also have the virus.

The agency's coronavirus surveillance dashboard shows an overall downward trend in the number of new cases of residents each day, though there has been the occasional uptick: 794 cases were reported Friday alone, compared to fewer than 400 on Thursday.

Florida Health says its data is provisional and subject to change. Plus, there may be some delay as to when cases are reported.

Florida Health reports, as of Friday, 514,017 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide or roughly 2.4 percent of the state's total population.

A recent report from the Associated Press said most states are falling short of coronavirus testing thresholds, including Florida. In many states, testing has been limited to those in the hospital, vulnerable people and medical workers.

The closest the White House has come to issuing detailed guidance on testing came during a recent briefing when senior administration officials said the government would provide each state enough supplies to screen at least 2.6 percent of their populations in May and June.

According to the Associated Press, about 40 percent of states currently meet the 2.6 percent testing threshold as of May 2.

AP's analysis said Florida's testing falls short, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is able to test 30,000 to 40,000 people a day if needed.

It has been almost one week since Florida started Phase One of its reopening plan, "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan to Reopen Florida," the start of phase two all depends on what the data shows in the next two weeks -- whether Florida reopened too early.

What other people are reading right now: