Another 253 Floridians have died from coronavirus

Thursday was the third day in a row the state broke a record for the highest number of new deaths in a single day's report.

Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 9,956 COVID-19 cases for July 29.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 461,379 since March. The median age of Floridians testing positive is 41 as of Thursday morning.

The health department also reported another 253 Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths as of the latest report to 6,586 Florida residents since the pandemic began.

In Thursday's report, the state also removed one death from the non-resident total, bringing the new total to 123 non-residents who have died from coronavirus.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 29, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

Florida has reported 3,152 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. That’s 47.8 percent of the total number of deaths reported since March.

When it comes to testing, Thursday's report showed 95,052 test results were turned in from labs on July 29. Of those tests, 12 percent were positive for the virus.

When it comes to hospitalizations, 8,428 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. And, 1,609 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 26,017 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 8,428 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,609 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 26,017 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:30 a.m. on July 30

Citrus:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

72 of 298 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

3 COVID-19 hospitalizations

17 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

64 COVID-19 hospitalizations

201 of 730 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

55 COVID-19 hospitalizations

57 of 264 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

465 COVID-19 hospitalizations

569 of 3,776 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

120 COVID-19 hospitalizations

111 of 779 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

90 COVID-19 hospitalizations

291 of 1,384 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

373 COVID-19 hospitalizations

585 of 2,907 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

284 COVID-19 hospitalizations

306 of 1,641 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

136 COVID-19 hospitalizations

200 of 1,205 total staffed hospital beds are available

