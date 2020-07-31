257: For the fourth day in a row, Florida sees highest number of new reported COVID-19 deaths

Friday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 8,989 COVID-19 cases for July 30.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 470,386 since March. The median age of Floridians testing positive is 42 as of Friday morning.
The health department also reported another 257 Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total to 6,843 Floridians and 123 non-residents who have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
257 is now the highest number of deaths from coronavirus reported by the state in a single day's report.
That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 30, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.
In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.
Florida has reported 3,409 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. That's more than 48 percent of the total number of deaths reported
When it comes to testing, Friday's report showed 97,644 test results were turned in from labs on July 30. Of those tests, 10.57 percent were positive for the virus.
When it comes to hospitalizations, 8,260 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. And, 1,560 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.
A total of 26,533 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:
- June 21: 2,926
- June 22: 3,286
- June 23: 5,508
- June 24: 5,004
- June 25: 8,942
- June 26: 9,585
- June 27: 8,530
- June 28: 5,266
- June 29: 6,093
- June 30: 6,563
- July 1: 10,109
- July 2: 9,488
- July 3: 11,458
- July 4: 10,059
- July 5: 6,336
- July 6: 7,347
- July 7: 9,989
- July 8: 8,935
- July 9: 11,433
- July 10: 10,360
- July 11: 15,300
- July 12: 12,624
- July 13: 9,194
- July 14: 10,181
- July 15: 13,965
- July 16: 11,466
- July 17: 10,328
- July 18: 12,478
- July 19: 10,347
- July 20: 9,440
- July 21: 9,785
- July 22: 10,249
- July 23: 12,444
- July 24: 12,199
- July 25: 9,344
- July 26: 8,892
- July 27: 9,230
- July 28: 9,446
- July 29: 9,956
- July 30: 8,989
Breaking down the numbers
There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.
The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.
The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.
Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.
Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.
Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability
Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?
Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 8,260 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,560 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 26,533 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.
Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on July 31
Citrus:
- 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 65 of 286 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 4 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 24 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 3 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 226 of 724 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 56 of 268 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 441 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 588 of 3,765 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 119 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 123 of 778 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 92 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 300 of 1,376 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 349 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 549 of 2,879 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 279 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 321 of 1,634 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 133 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 214 of 1,197 total staffed hospital beds are available
