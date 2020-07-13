Florida reports 12,624 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths

Florida on Monday reported 12,624 new positive coronavirus test results for July 12. And, another 35 Floridians are confirmed dead.
The 15,300 cases reported the day prior broke the single-day record for newly-confirmed cases in any state, including New York. The Empire State has a population of 19.45 million while the Sunshine State has 21.48 million, according to the latest census data.
Florida has yet to report one day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. Since March, a total of 282,435 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide. The median age of Florida residents testing positive is 41, higher than it's been in the last two weeks.
Monday's report showed 112,264 test results were returned from labs on July 12, and 11.51 percent of those were positive.
A total of 4,277 Floridians have died since the pandemic began, according to the Florida Department of Health. The state says 104 non-residents have also passed away.
The total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Florida has been 18,498 to date.
Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:
- June 21: 2,926
- June 22: 3,286
- June 23: 5,508
- June 24: 5,004
- June 25: 8,942
- June 26: 9,585
- June 27: 8,530
- June 28: 5,266
- June 29: 6,093
- June 30: 6,563
- July 1: 10,109
- July 2: 9,488
- July 3: 11,458
- July 4: 10,059
- July 5: 6,336
- July 6: 7,347
- July 7: 9,989
- July 8: 8,935
- July 9: 11,433
- July 10: 10,360
- July 11: 15,300
- July 12: 12,624
Why does the state's dashboard look different?
The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.
And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.
For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.
Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself.
Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability
Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?
Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
As of 10:32 a.m. Monday, 8,088 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,105 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.
Click here for a break down of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by hospital.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 10:32 a.m. on July 13
Citrus:
- 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 105 of 317 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 24 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 3 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 230 of 758 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 66 of 275 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 295 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 772 of 4,044 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 89 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 139 of 816 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 97 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 250 of 1,389 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 223 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 468 of 2,894 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 142 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 315 of 1,630 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 129 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 281 of 1,244 total staffed hospital beds are available
