Florida reports another 140 deaths from COVID-19 and adds 9,785 new cases

One-hundred-forty is the second-highest number of new deaths added in a single day's report from the state since the pandemic began.

New data released by the Florida Department of Health shows the state recorded another 9,785 new cases of COVID-19 on July 21.

That brings the total number of cases reported statewide to 379,619 since the pandemic began. According to the daily report released Wednesday morning, 42 is the median age of Floridians testing positive for coronavirus.

The state on Wednesday also reported another 139 Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the latest report to 5,345 Florida residents. And, one more non-resident had died as of Wednesday, bring the total to 114 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Counting both Floridians and non-residents, the total of new deaths reported based on the July 21 data was 140. That number is the second-highest for new deaths reported in a single day's report.

That does not necessarily mean the most recent 136 people died on July 20 but rather the state learned of their deaths and added to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

When it comes to testing, Wednesday's report showed 102,190 test results were returned from labs on July 21. Of those tests, 10.55 percent were positive for coronavirus.

As for hospitalizations, 9,530 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of Wednesday morning. In the Tampa Bay area, 1,937 were in the hospital.

A total of 22,243 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. The report for July 16 saw the second-highest number of confirmed cases at 13,965.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 9,530 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,937 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 22,243 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:30 a.m. on July 22

Citrus:

29 COVID-19 hospitalizations

58 of 298 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

4 COVID-19 hospitalizations

27 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

3 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

74 COVID-19 hospitalizations

196 of 768 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

55 COVID-19 hospitalizations

57 of 262 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

609 COVID-19 hospitalizations

627 of 3,978 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

120 COVID-19 hospitalizations

148 of 800 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

133 COVID-19 hospitalizations

2274 of 1,403 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

475 COVID-19 hospitalizations

544 of 2,965 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

277 COVID-19 hospitalizations

298 of 1,634 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: