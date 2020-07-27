Florida reports 8,892 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

Monday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state recorded another 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 on July 26.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 432,747 since March. As of Monday morning, 43 is the median age of Floridians testing positive for the virus.
On Monday, the state also reported another 77 Floridians had died after testing positive for coronavirus. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths as of the latest report to 5,931 Florida residents and 118 non-residents since the pandemic began.
That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 26, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.
In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.
When it comes to testing, Monday's report showed 88,814 test results were turned in from labs on July 26. Of those tests, 11.39 percent were positive for coronavirus.
As for hospitalizations, 9,095 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis, as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. And, 1,779 of them were in the Tampa Bay area.
A total of 24,332 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the coronavirus pandemic.
FULL BREAKDOWN: Florida coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations, recoveries
Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:
- June 21: 2,926
- June 22: 3,286
- June 23: 5,508
- June 24: 5,004
- June 25: 8,942
- June 26: 9,585
- June 27: 8,530
- June 28: 5,266
- June 29: 6,093
- June 30: 6,563
- July 1: 10,109
- July 2: 9,488
- July 3: 11,458
- July 4: 10,059
- July 5: 6,336
- July 6: 7,347
- July 7: 9,989
- July 8: 8,935
- July 9: 11,433
- July 10: 10,360
- July 11: 15,300
- July 12: 12,624
- July 13: 9,194
- July 14: 10,181
- July 15: 13,965
- July 16: 11,466
- July 17: 10,328
- July 18: 12,478
- July 19: 10,347
- July 20: 9,440
- July 21: 9,785
- July 22: 10,249
- July 23: 12,444
- July 24: 12,199
- July 25: 9,344
- July 26: 8,892
Breaking down the numbers
There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.
The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.
The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.
Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.
Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.
Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability
Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?
Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
As of 10:35 a.m. Monday, 9,095 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,779 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 24,332 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.
Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 10:50 a.m. on July 27
Citrus:
- 33 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 98 of 295 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 29 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 204 of 730 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 49 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 80 of 260 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 518 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 699 of 3,851 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 127 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 102 of 772 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 117 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 298 of 1,383 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 427 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 516 of 2,906 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 291 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 337 of 1,627 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 148 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 242 of 1,203 total staffed hospital beds are available
