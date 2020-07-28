Florida adds 191 coronavirus deaths, the highest reported in one day

As of Tuesday's report, 186 more Floridians and five non-residents had died from COVID-19.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 9,230 COVID-19 cases for July 27.

Tuesday's report brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 441,977 since March. The median age of Floridians testing positive for the virus as 42 as of Tuesday morning.

The health department also reported another 186 Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths as of the latest report to 6,117 Florida residents and 123 non-residents since the pandemic began.

Counting Floridians and non-residents, 191 deaths is the highest number recorded in a single day's report since March.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 27, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

When it comes to testing, Tuesday's report showed 90,220 test results were turned in from labs on July 27. Of those tests, 11.69 percent were positive for the virus.

When it comes to hospitalizations, 9,023 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. And, 1,565 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 24,917 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 9,023 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,565 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 24,917 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on July 28

Citrus:

26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

72 of 295 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalizations

21 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

2 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

68 COVID-19 hospitalizations

197 of 733 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

54 COVID-19 hospitalizations

69 of 264 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

487 COVID-19 hospitalizations

618 of 3,863 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

123 COVID-19 hospitalizations

111 of 776 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

110 COVID-19 hospitalizations

308 of 1,422 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

391 COVID-19 hospitalizations

573 of 2,930 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

286 COVID-19 hospitalizations

339 of 1,652 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: