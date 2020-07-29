Florida again breaks record for new reported COVID-19 deaths with 217

This is the first time the state has added more than 200 new deaths in a single day's report.

Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 9,446 COVID-19 cases for July 28.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 451,423 since March. The median age of Floridians testing positive is 42 as of Wednesday morning.

The health department also reported another 216 Floridians and one non-resident had died after testing positive for the virus. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths as of the latest report to 6,333 Florida residents and 124 non-residents since the pandemic began.

With both Floridians and non-residents, 217 is the highest number the state has reported for new deaths in a day, and is the first time the number of new deaths topped 200.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 28, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

Florida has reported 2,900 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. That’s 45 percent of the total number of deaths reported since March (6,457).

When it comes to testing, Wednesday's report showed 88,252 test results were turned in from labs on July 28. Of those tests, 12.26 percent were positive for the virus.

When it comes to hospitalizations, 8,786 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 10:32 a.m. Wednesday. And, 1,660 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 25,499 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28: 9,446

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, 8,786 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,660 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 25,499 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on July 29

Citrus:

25 COVID-19 hospitalizations

68 of 295 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalizations

17 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

2 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

68 COVID-19 hospitalizations

199 of 730 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

53 COVID-19 hospitalizations

63 of 264 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

479 COVID-19 hospitalizations

568 of 3,811 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

124 COVID-19 hospitalizations

102 of 788 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

107 COVID-19 hospitalizations

294 of 1,425 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

373 COVID-19 hospitalizations

550 of 2,868 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

288 COVID-19 hospitalizations

350 of 1,644 total staffed hospital beds are available

