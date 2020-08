Florida again reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in 2 months

Out of more than 77,000 tests, 6.78 percent of them were positive for coronavirus, the lowest rate since June 14.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 4,555 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 19.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 588,602 since March.

For five days in a row, Florida has reported daily new cases below 5,000. On Monday, the state reported the fewest new cases in a day since late June.

As of Thursday, the median age of Floridians testing positive for the virus is 43.

The health department also reported another 117 Floridians and two non-residents had died after testing positive for coronavirus. That brings the total to 10,049 Floridians and 137 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began.

Counting both Floridians and non-residents, more than 10,000 people in the state have died after testing positive for the virus since March.

That does not necessarily mean those people died on Aug. 19 but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

However, the state recently added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard.

The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.

When it comes to testing, Thursday's report showed 77,172 test results were returned from labs on Aug. 19. Of those tests, 6.78 percent were positive for COVID-19.

That positivity rate is now the lowest the state has seen since June 14. For more than a week, the state has reported daily positivity rates below 10 percent.

As for hospitalizations, 5,428 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday. And, 879 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

For three days in a row, the number of hospitalizations reported in Tampa Bay has been below 1,000.

A total of 35,650 people in Florida have been hospitalized with coronavirus at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

5,409 August 5: 7,650

7,650 August 6: 7,686

7,686 August 7: 8,502

8,502 August 8: 6,229

6,229 August 9: 4,155

4,155 August 10: 5,831

5,831 August 11: 8,109

8,109 August 12: 6,236

6,236 August 13: 6,148

6,148 August 14: 6,352

6,352 August 15: 3,779

3,779 August 16: 2,678

2,678 August 17: 3,838

3,838 August 18: 4,115

4,115 August 19: 4,555

Breaking down the numbers

Florida, California, and Texas are the only states that have had more than 500,000 cases of coronavirus. California currently has had the most with more than 620,000 cases. As of Aug. 18, Texas had more than 540,000.

On August 9, the United States passed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest recorded number in the world, according to the Associated Press. However, Florida has now gone more than two weeks without a daily total of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases above 10,000.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. However, Florida has not reported a single-day new case number at or higher than 10,000 since late July.

The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report. The previous record was 257 from the July 31 report.

Florida reported 3,588 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. At the time, that was more than 50 percent of the total number of deaths reported by the state.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. So far in August, the state has reported a positivity rate above 10 percent five times (Aug. 3, 4, 6, 10 and 11).

The positivity rate reported for Aug. 18 (7.08 percent) is the lowest Florida has seen since mid-June.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 5,428 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 879 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 35,650 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on August 20

Citrus:

33 COVID-19 hospitalizations

63 of 287 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

1 COVID-19 hospitalizations

32 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

42 COVID-19 hospitalizations

218 of 732 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

37 COVID-19 hospitalizations

30 of 257 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

250 COVID-19 hospitalizations

631 of 3,815 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

48 COVID-19 hospitalizations

119 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

58 COVID-19 hospitalizations

265 of 1,376 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

178 COVID-19 hospitalizations

656 of 2,931 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

155 COVID-19 hospitalizations

294 of 1,620 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: