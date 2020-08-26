Florida reports 3,220 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations in Tampa Bay continue to decline

Florida continues to see new confirmed cases of COVID-19 under 4,000 each day for the past four days.
Wednesday's report from the Department of Health showed the state added 3,220 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 25. That brings the total to 608,722 cases statewide since March.
The median age of Floridians testing positive for the virus is 43.
The state's daily reported positivity rate continues to stay below 10 percent, with Tuesday's report showing that 5.75 percent of 65,295 test results returned from labs on Aug. 25 were positive for coronavirus.
The health department also reported another 153 Floridians and two non-residents had died after testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 10,733 Floridians and 139 non-residents who have died since the pandemic began.
Those numbers do not necessarily mean those most recent people died Tuesday but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.
However, the state recently added a section to its daily report (on page 5) that shows deaths by date of death. This data has been reported daily on Florida's COVID-19 dashboard.
The graph for deaths by date of death is subject to change, though, because the information reported to the state can be delayed up to two weeks. So, for consistency, our charts have stuck to new deaths added by the date they were added. For transparency, you can always reference the state's data here.
As for hospitalizations, 4,398 people are hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Of those 704 people are in the Tampa Bay area.
A total of 37,404 people in Florida have been hospitalized with coronavirus at some point during the pandemic.
Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:
- June 21: 2,926
- June 22: 3,286
- June 23: 5,508
- June 24: 5,004
- June 25: 8,942
- June 26: 9,585
- June 27: 8,530
- June 28: 5,266
- June 29: 6,093
- June 30: 6,563
- July 1: 10,109
- July 2: 9,488
- July 3: 11,458
- July 4: 10,059
- July 5: 6,336
- July 6: 7,347
- July 7: 9,989
- July 8: 8,935
- July 9: 11,433
- July 10: 10,360
- July 11: 15,300
- July 12: 12,624
- July 13: 9,194
- July 14: 10,181
- July 15: 13,965
- July 16: 11,466
- July 17: 10,328
- July 18: 12,478
- July 19: 10,347
- July 20: 9,440
- July 21: 9,785
- July 22: 10,249
- July 23: 12,444
- July 24: 12,199
- July 25: 9,344
- July 26: 8,892
- July 27: 9,230
- July 28: 9,446
- July 29: 9,956
- July 30: 8,989
- July 31: 9,643
- August 1: 7,104
- August 2: 4,752
- August 3: 5,446
- August 4: 5,409
- August 5: 7,650
- August 6: 7,686
- August 7: 8,502
- August 8: 6,229
- August 9: 4,155
- August 10: 5,831
- August 11: 8,109
- August 12: 6,236
- August 13: 6,148
- August 14: 6,352
- August 15: 3,779
- August 16: 2,678
- August 17: 3,838
- August 18: 4,115
- August 19: 4,555
- August 20: 4,684
- August 21: 4,311
- August 22: 2,974
- August 23: 2,258
- August 24: 2,673
- August 25: 3,220
Breaking down the numbers
Florida on Aug. 22 became the second state to cross the 600,000 reported COVID-19 cases mark. As of Aug. 25, California has had more than 665,000 cases. Texas has just under 600,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
On Aug. 9, the United States passed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest recorded number in the world, according to the Associated Press. However, Florida has now gone more than two weeks without a daily total of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases above 10,000.
The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11. However, Florida has not reported a single-day new case number at or higher than 10,000 since late July.
The state's report released on Aug. 11 of 277 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report. The previous record was 257 from the July 31 report.
Florida reported 3,588 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. At the time, that was more than 50 percent of the total number of deaths reported by the state.
The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.
Until Aug. 21, Florida had not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. In July, the state reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.
The reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24. So far in August, the state has reported a positivity rate above 10 percent five times (Aug. 3, 4, 6, 10 and 11).
The positivity rate reported for Aug. 21 (4.89 percent) is the lowest Florida has seen since mid-June.
Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.
Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability
Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?
Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
As of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, 4,398 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 704 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 37,404 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.
Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 10:30 a.m. as of Aug. 26
Citrus:
- 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 58 of 293 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 28 of 48 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 230 of 726 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 68 of 254 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 219 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 672 of 3,817 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 29 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 141 of 777 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 320 of 1,387 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 137 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 805 of 2,947 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 157 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 316 of 1,643 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 246 of 1,214 total staffed hospital beds are available