ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five Florida residents are in isolation out of state until they're healthy after testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials updated the department's website Wednesday evening with the latest numbers.

They are in addition to the two confirmed coronavirus cases in Tampa Bay involving Florida residents and one "presumptive positive" case involving a person from California currently in self-isolation in Hillsborough County.

One of the five Florida residents out of state who tested positive for coronavirus was mentioned earlier in the day by Gov. Ron DeSantis. State officials received information from Washington state that a Florida resident tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

It's believed the person recently traveled to Asia, where most of the world's cases have originated.

10News reached out to the Florida Department of Health for clarification on how it is reporting coronavirus cases. Wednesday evening was the first time the state's website mentioned Florida cases involving people who are out of state.

The breakdown in cases -- the state reporting more specific numbers -- and Florida officials' response to the coronavirus outbreak will be important when it comes to how much federal funding the state could receive compared to others dealing with their own battles.

House lawmakers Wednesday easily passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill, which is likely to be taken up by the Senate on Thursday. The sweeping legislation comes a little more than a week after President Donald Trump unveiled his plan, and it more than triples the White House's original request of $2.5 billion.

It aims to tackle the coronavirus on several fronts, including vaccine research and development and support for state and local health departments.

