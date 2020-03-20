TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering all hospitals and medical offices to stop performing all non-essential surgeries until further notice, as the state continues to find ways to free up supplies and health care sites to deal with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

As of Friday, there have been more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Ten people have died.

DeSantis' executive order applies to elective medical procedures done at hospitals, surgical centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic sites.

Doctors are no longer allowed to do any "medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency" procedures that don't put patients at immediate risk if they are delayed.

Examples of procedures that will be stopped include endoscopies, cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spinal procedures and cosmetic work. Orthopedic procedures that aren't urgent will also be halted.

The removal of cancerous tumors, organ transplants and life-saving surgeries will continue, as will dental care that's urgent and linked to immediate pain relief or infection management.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

