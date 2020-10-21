Florida surgeon general orders review of how COVID-19 deaths are reported

He says the state will be reviewing the process for how fatalities are attributed to the coronavirus in an effort to ensure data integrity.

Florida's Department of Health will conduct a "thorough review" of coronavirus deaths reported across the state, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees announced Wednesday.

State leaders say the death data reported to them is consistently confusing and warrants "a more rigorous review."

"Of the 95 fatalities reported to the state yesterday, 16 had more than a two-month separation between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away, and 11 of the deaths occurred more than a month ago," the Florida Department of Health wrote in a news release.

In five cases, there were at least three months between the time the people tested positive for coronavirus and the time they died, the state said.

"During a pandemic, the public must be able to rely on accurate public health data to make informed decisions," Dr. Rivkees wrote in a statement. "To ensure the accuracy of COVID-19 related deaths, the Department will be performing additional reviews of all deaths. Timely and accurate data remains a top priority of the Department of Health.”

Click here for a breakdown of the death data reported to the Department of Health on Oct. 20.

Click here to see Florida's latest COVID-19 data in context.

What other people are reading right now: