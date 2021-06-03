Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

The Florida Hospital Association says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year.
There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday.
According to their data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38% lower than one month ago.
Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available.
The hospital association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, which is down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.
The Agency for Health Care Administration has been publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
As of June 3, 1,797 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 429 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 95,607 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.
Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 3:00 p.m. June 3
Citrus:
- 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 85 of 304 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 1 COVID-19 hospitalization
- 39 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 26 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 245 of 766 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 42 of 309 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 130 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 815 of 4,144 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 111 of 772 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 48 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 230 of 1,467 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 69 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 693 of 3,144 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 84 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 39 of 1,728 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 189 of 1,322 total staffed hospital beds are available
