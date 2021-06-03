Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

According to data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19 percent in the last two weeks and stand 38 percent lower than one month ago.

The Florida Hospital Association says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year.

There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday.

According to their data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38% lower than one month ago.

Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available.

The hospital association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, which is down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.

The Agency for Health Care Administration has been publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of June 3, 1,797 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 429 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 95,607 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 3:00 p.m. June 3

Citrus:

17 COVID-19 hospitalizations

85 of 304 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

1 COVID-19 hospitalization

39 of 58 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

26 COVID-19 hospitalizations

245 of 766 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

14 COVID-19 hospitalizations

42 of 309 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

130 COVID-19 hospitalizations

815 of 4,144 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

19 COVID-19 hospitalizations

111 of 772 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

48 COVID-19 hospitalizations

230 of 1,467 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

69 COVID-19 hospitalizations

693 of 3,144 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

84 COVID-19 hospitalizations

39 of 1,728 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

21 COVID-19 hospitalizations

189 of 1,322 total staffed hospital beds are available