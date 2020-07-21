Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus

It was the first time in a week the state reported a single-day new case total less than 10,000.

Tuesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added 9,440 new coronavirus cases on July 20.

That brings the total number of cases reported statewide to 369,834 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday morning, 41 is the median age of Floridians testing positive for COVID-19.

The state also confirmed another 134 Floridians have died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the latest report to 5,206 Florida residents. Two more non-residents had died as of Tuesday, bringing the total to 113 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

With both Floridians and non-residents, the total of new deaths reported based on the July 20 data was 136.

That does not necessarily mean the most recent 136 people died on July 20, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

As for testing, Tuesday's report showed 77,160 test results were returned from labs on July 20. Of those tests, 13.62 percent came back positive for coronavirus.

When it comes to hospitalizations, 9,443 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of Tuesday morning. In the Tampa Bay area, 1,868 were in the hospital.

A total of 21,780 people in Florida have been in the hospital at some point during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

Tuesday's report for July 13 was the first time the single-day case number was fewer than 10,000. Wednesday's report for July 14 saw the single-day number jump up to 10,181.

Since then, every day's report has been higher than 10,000.

Thursday's report for July 16 saw the second-highest number of confirmed cases at 13,965.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 9,488 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,868 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 21,780 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:30 a.m. on July 21

Citrus:

31 COVID-19 hospitalizations

95 of 315 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

4 COVID-19 hospitalizations

28 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

84 COVID-19 hospitalizations

185 of 750 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

54 COVID-19 hospitalizations

33 of 257 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

578 COVID-19 hospitalizations

629 of 3,953 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

114 COVID-19 hospitalizations

128 of 813 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

135 COVID-19 hospitalizations

257 of 1,415 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

458 COVID-19 hospitalizations

502 of 2,922 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

281 COVID-19 hospitalizations

314 of 1,646 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

154 COVID-19 hospitalizations

215 of 1,325 total staffed hospital beds are available