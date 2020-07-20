Florida adds 10,347 new cases, reports another 92 deaths from COVID-19

Monday's report was the sixth day in a row the state reported a single-day total of more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 10,347 new COVID-19 cases for July 19.

That brings the total number of cases reported statewide to 360,394 since March. As of Monday, the median age of Floridians testing positive for coronavirus is 41.

The health department also confirmed another 90 Florida residents have died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the latest report to 5,072 Floridians. Two more non-residents had died as of Monday, bringing the total to 111 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began. So, the total of new deaths reported based on the July 19 data was 92.

That does not necessarily mean the most recent 92 people died on July 19, but that the state learned of their deaths and added to the total that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

When it comes to testing, Monday's report showed 78,993 test results were returned from labs on July 19 with 14.74 percent of those coming back positive.

As for hospitalizations, 9,454 people in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis as of Monday morning. In the Tampa Bay area, 1,912 were in the hospital.

A total of 21,263 people have been hospitalized in Florida at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

Tuesday's report for July 13 was the first time the single-day case number was fewer than 10,000. Wednesday's report for July 14 saw the single-day number jump up to 10,181.

Since then, every day's report has been higher than 10,000.

Thursday's report for July 16 saw the second-highest number of confirmed cases at 13,965.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:40 a.m. Monday, 9,454 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,912 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 21,263 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:40 a.m. on July 20

Citrus:

30 COVID-19 hospitalizations

95 of 319 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

4 COVID-19 hospitalizations

31 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

0 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

84 COVID-19 hospitalizations

208 of 745 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

63 COVID-19 hospitalizations

37 of 255 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

552 COVID-19 hospitalizations

758 of 3,984 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

109 COVID-19 hospitalizations

130 of 802 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

127 COVID-19 hospitalizations

248 of 1,380 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

482 COVID-19 hospitalizations

537 of 2,885 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

292 COVID-19 hospitalizations

360 of 1,638 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: