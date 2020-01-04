ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While hospitals work to get more coronavirus tests, 10Investigates has learned some labs with tests are seeing a major backlog for results.

“They had hazmat suits. We were given face masks,” Mark Bunker explained.

After suffering from a cough, shortness of breath and a fever, Bunker made the decision to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The whole procedure was well done,” Bunker said. But that is the only thing he says has gone smoothly since being swabbed.

“Told I’d have results in 3-4 days,” Bunker said.

That was two weeks ago. 10Investigates has learned he’s not the only one who’s waiting weeks to get results.

“She got a fever,” said Dianne, a concerned mother explained of her daughter’s symptoms.

Dianne’s daughter was tested on March 17 in Polk County.

“She calls every day after she was told 24-48 hours. Now she’s being told 5-7 days, then told 7-10 days, now they are saying 10 business days which were at,” Dianne said.

And then there is this woman: “I went with two people to the drive-thru, both over 65.”

She reached out to us from Clearwater after taking her family members to get tested on March 20.

“When they go test, they were told 7 days," she said. "When I called for them to see where results were in 7 days, she said its 7-10 days because there’s only two labs in Florida for the whole state.”

We reached out to multiple hospitals in the Tampa Bay area, asking about a backlog in testing results.

One of Polk County’s main hospital groups, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, has yet to get back to us.

BayCare Health initially said drive-thru test results would be back within 2-4 days, but when we asked about a backlog, they sent us this statement:

“BayCare, like other health care providers, is aware that the demand for COVID-19 test processing has outstripped the commercial laboratories’ capacity. Like our patients, we have been disappointed to see wait times increasing daily, often to more than a week. We have been urging laboratories to increase capacity, which they are doing.”

Bunker finally received his test results—exactly 14 days after he was tested.

“Called BayCare and found out negative today,” Bunker said.

He says while the news is a relief, but he worries about others that are still waiting to find out whether they are positive or negative and for those that are still waiting to just get tested.

“The whole process has been delayed for far too long there is just a shortage of tests even being available for anyone," Bunker said. "It’s clear we need to be doing more.”

Visit this link to view testing site requirements: https://baycare.org/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-centers

