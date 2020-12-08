Florida picked to be part of COVID-19 vaccine pilot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting the pilot.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has been invited to be part of a vaccine pilot group conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees made the announcement Tuesday during a call with hospital officials across the state.

Rivkees said details for the pilot program “will be coming as vaccines become available,” but he did not explain further, Health News Florida reported.

Public health experts believe at least 70 percent of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, with officials fearing that demand will outpace supply.

In addition to Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and California are taking part in the pilot program.

