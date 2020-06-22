Florida reports more than 100,000 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began

The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 100,000 total COVID-19 cases in the state since testing began.
On Monday, June 22, the DOH reported a total of 2,926 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- bringing the overall total to 100,217 this year.
This is the first time in four days the number of newly-reported cases has been fewer than 3,000.
Before the new numbers were reported, Saturday's report showed the biggest spike in single-day cases at 4,049. Before that, Friday's report saw the previous largest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 3,822.
Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:
- June 16: 2,783
- June 17: 2,610
- June 18: 3,207
- June 19: 3,822
- June 20: 4,049
- June 21: 3,494
- June 22: 2,926
There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times.
