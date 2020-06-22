x
Florida reports more than 100,000 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began

On Monday, June 22, the DOH reported a total of 2,926 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total so far to 100,217.
The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 100,000 total COVID-19 cases in the state since testing began.

On Monday, June 22, the DOH reported a total of 2,926 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- bringing the overall total to 100,217 this year.

This is the first time in four days the number of newly-reported cases has been fewer than 3,000.

Before the new numbers were reported, Saturday's report showed the biggest spike in single-day cases at 4,049. Before that, Friday's report saw the previous largest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 3,822.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:

  • June 16: 2,783
  • June 17: 2,610
  • June 18: 3,207
  • June 19: 3,822
  • June 20: 4,049
  • June 21: 3,494
  • June 22: 2,926 

There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times.

