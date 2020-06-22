Florida reports more than 100,000 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began

On Monday, June 22, the DOH reported a total of 2,926 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total so far to 100,217.

On Monday, June 22, the DOH reported a total of 2,926 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- bringing the overall total to 100,217 this year.

This is the first time in four days the number of newly-reported cases has been fewer than 3,000.

Before the new numbers were reported, Saturday's report showed the biggest spike in single-day cases at 4,049. Before that, Friday's report saw the previous largest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 3,822.

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:

June 16 : 2,783

: 2,783 June 17 : 2,610

: 2,610 June 18 : 3,207

: 3,207 June 19 : 3,822

: 3,822 June 20: 4,049

4,049 June 21: 3,494

3,494 June 22: 2,926

There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times.

