Florida corrections officer dies from COVID-19 complications within an hour of wife

GRACEVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections announced one of its officers had died last week from complications from COVID-19.

The agency said 65-year-old Correctional Sergeant Robert Rogers died late last month. He is the first FDC officer to die after testing positive for coronavirus in Florida.

He died within an hour of his 61-year-old wife at Southeast Health. She had also tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Miami Herald.

Rogers worked at the Graceville Work Camp, which is in Jackson County near the Alabama state line. Rogers started working as a correctional officer with FDC in 1991.

“No amount of preparedness can alleviate the feelings that come with the news of losing a colleague,” FDC Secretary Mark Inch said. “Sergeant Rogers committed his life to selfless service to the state of Florida as a corrections professional and we are deeply saddened by his passing. We are praying for Sergeant Roger’s family, friends and fellow staff members during this very difficult time as we remember the impact he had on the lives of those around him.”

The agency said more than 1,600 FDC employees and contractors have tested positive COVID-19 in the last several months.

