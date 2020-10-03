OAKLAND, Calif. — A Broward County couple stuck on a coronavirus-plagued cruise ship are suing Princess Cruise Lines.

Ronald and Eva Weissberger are seeking more than $1 million in damages, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

The couple boarded the Grand Princess on February 21.

The ship had been anchored off the coast of San Francisco since March 4 because of an outbreak of COVID-19. It has since docked in Oakland, California and passengers were being disembarked.

10News

The lawsuit claims the cruise line had knowledge that at least two of its passengers from a prior voyage, who disembarked on Feb. 21, had symptoms of coronavirus -- then made a conscious decision to set sail again with 3,500 passengers and crew on board an infected ship.

The lawsuit goes on to say that there were 62 passengers on board the ship who were on the prior voyage and were exposed to the passengers that were confirmed to be infected and later died.

The lawsuit also says the Weissbergers' are suffering emotional distress and are traumatized from the fear of developing COVID-19.

10News reached out to Carnival, the parent company of Princess Cruise Lines. A spokesperson responded by saying, "We typically don't comment on active litigation."

RELATED: Here are the latest coronavirus travel waivers from airlines, Amtrak and Greyhound

RELATED: Ireland cancels all its St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter