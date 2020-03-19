PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — More and more Florida officials are pushing the importance of social distancing -- speaking directly to younger people.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz made the latest powerful plea to this group during a press conference Thursday in Broward County.

The warning comes as young people have been seen still flocking to beaches for spring break celebrations amid CDC warnings to social distance and keep groups to a maximum of 10 people.

Moscowitz, who joined Gov. Ron DeSantis to talk about Broward County's new testing facility, also noted that the state emergency operations center has been operating at a level one, and requests have been made to the federal government and private markets to get medical supplies on their own.

Four mobile hospitals are ready to be deployed if needed, and the state also has 1,5000 ventilators on deck -- should they become necessary.

RELATED: Pinellas County will close all beaches amid COVID-19 pandemic

DeSantis mentioned that an order for half a million swabs has been placed so more tests can be completed. Currently, 2,500 test kits have been distributed across the state, and 4,000 collection swabs have been delivered to Broward County.

Deliveries helped stock Florida's first mobile testing site. But, it is important to note that this testing facility is not for everyone-- yet.

Right now, testing at that site is reserved for people who are 65 and older who have symptoms or have recently traveled. It's also open to people with immunodeficiencies.

DeSantis urging people to heed these current restrictions saying he'd hate for someone to wait in line for three hours and then find out they don't fit the criteria for those currently being tested.

Also, it is important to note that you must arrive by car. Those on foot will not be swabbed.

According to DeSantis, if this mobile site is successful, we could see more of them popping up across Florida.

RELATED: Washington woman, 106, who lived through 1918 Spanish flu shares coronavirus advice

What other people are reading right now: