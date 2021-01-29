News you may have missed on COVID-19 vaccines in Florida this week

Florida launches a new COVID-19 vaccine registration website, and other Florida related vaccine stories that you may have missed.

Florida launches vaccine registration site

The state launched a website that will allow certain residents to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. The site is for seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those deemed vulnerable to COVID-19. Registering only saves residents a spot in line when Florida receives more doses.

Publix allows for more vaccine appointments

The next round of appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at select Publix stores went live Friday morning. The vaccines are available at 261 different stores across 20 counties in Florida. Publix says appointments can only be made online.

VERIFY: New COVID-19 strains aren't impacting test accuracy, at least not yet

The world has seen a number of new COVID-19 strains spread in the last couple of months. The mutations have caused some to speculate whether they can be detected in a regular coronavirus test.

The VERIFY team found that right now current testing is not being impacted. However, there is always the chance that further mutations could fly under the radar.

Florida is saving unused vaccines for second doses, DeSantis says

Nearly half of COVID-19 vaccines that have been sent to Florida are being reserved for residents who are approaching the deadline for a second dose. That's what Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters in response to remarks made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Earlier in the week, Psaki told reporters that the state had administered roughly half of its doses from the federal government. According to the CDC, as of Friday, there have been 3,220,350 doses distributed in Florida but 1,707,251 doses have been administered.

Hillsborough seniors recieve second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

After a chaotic and confusing roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last month, seniors in Hillsborough County were able to receive their second dose this week.

On Wednesday, a steady stream of cars filled with people due for their second shot headed towards the Strawberry Festival grounds. It's part of the county's third attempt to get vaccine distribution right.

Pasco County School District offers COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Pasco County's school district announced a partnership with the region's health department which would provide COVID-19 vaccines for senior employees. Like the rest of Florida, only employees 65 or older can be vaccinated, as well as the school district's first responders.