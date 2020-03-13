TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Florida Department of Health announced one of the biggest numbers of positive coronavirus cases Thursday. Three of the 15 cases were in the Tampa Bay area.

Those 15 new cases were tested positive in the Florida Department of Health labs. The Department of Health is now including results from private laboratories in these daily reports.

Two of the cases are in Sarasota County. One of them is a 70-year-old Massachusetts man and the other is a 50-year-old New York man.

One of the cases is a 49-year-old Hillsborough County woman. All the Tampa Bay cases are travel-related, according to the Florida Health Department.

Here is a breakdown of the latest positive cases:

A 73-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

A 74-year-old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 50-year-old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 70-year-old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 24-year-old female in Alachua County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 70-year-old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

An 83-year-old male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 57-year-old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 28-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 20-year-old female Texas resident in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 68-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

A 36-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.

A 49-year-old female Hillsborough County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 77-year-old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

