The Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to Pfizer's vaccine, citing its safety and effectiveness against COVID-19.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Doctors across South Florida staged a symbolic walkout early Monday in exhaustion over the dramatic influx of COVID-related hospitalizations.

About 75 doctors in all called upon unvaccinated people to step up and get the shot, sounding the alarm as the highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread and make people even sicker, according to WPTV-TV.

"Many of these patients have decided not to get vaccinated, but when they're hospitalized they tell us they wish they had," said Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, a neurologist and director of the stroke program at Jupiter Medical Center, during a news conference just before sunrise.

"It is impacting the lungs quicker. It's eating away at the lungs. It's causing more problems," said Dr. Ahmen Elhaddad, the ICU medical director at Jupiter Medical Center.

Florida currently appears to be at a peak of total confirmed hospitalizations at 16,827 people as of Aug. 23, according to the Florida Hospital Association. It is just under the highest figure ever recorded throughout the pandemic.

🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 16,827 pic.twitter.com/kRWwUFEMJn — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 23, 2021

The number of hospitalizations is at such a level that Orlando residents last week were told to conserve water as more liquid oxygen, which is used in the treatment process, is being diverted to helping COVID patients get better.

"We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low," internal medicine specialist Rupesh Dharia said at the news conference, HuffPost reported.

The regional walkout came just before the Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, to people 16 and older. It remains available for children 12 and older under the existing emergency use authorization.