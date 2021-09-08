Florida DOH disputes CDC's daily COVID case report

Florida's Department of Health is saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has got its numbers wrong when it comes to the state's recent daily COVID-19 case count.
All throughout the evening on Monday, the state agency took to social media to tell news outlets they had been reporting incorrect numbers - on a day when Florida once again set a record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
According to the CDC, Florida reported 28,317 new COVID cases for Aug. 8. The CDC also showed Florida reporting 28,316 COVID cases for Aug. 7 and 23,903 cases for Aug. 6. However, FDOH says those numbers are lower - much lower.
On twitter, FDOH said 21,500 cases were reported for Aug. 6, 19,567 cases were reported for Aug. 7 and 15,319 were reported for Aug. 8. Altogether, the Department of Health is saying it reported more than 24,000 cases less than what the CDC has shown.
The state has said in the past that it reports its numbers to the CDC, but no explanation was given as to why their numbers differed over the last three days.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to both FDOH and the CDC. We are currently waiting for a response.