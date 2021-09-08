Florida DOH disputes CDC's daily COVID case report

The Department of Health says it reported 24,000 cases less than what the CDC has shown.

Florida's Department of Health is saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has got its numbers wrong when it comes to the state's recent daily COVID-19 case count.

All throughout the evening on Monday, the state agency took to social media to tell news outlets they had been reporting incorrect numbers - on a day when Florida once again set a record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

According to the CDC, Florida reported 28,317 new COVID cases for Aug. 8. The CDC also showed Florida reporting 28,316 COVID cases for Aug. 7 and 23,903 cases for Aug. 6. However, FDOH says those numbers are lower - much lower.

This is not accurate. Florida follows CDC guidelines reporting cases Monday through Friday, other than holidays. Consequently, each Monday or Tuesday, there will be two or three days of data reported at a time. When data is published, it is attributed evenly to the previous days. https://t.co/NjjUmIgM9h — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

On twitter, FDOH said 21,500 cases were reported for Aug. 6, 19,567 cases were reported for Aug. 7 and 15,319 were reported for Aug. 8. Altogether, the Department of Health is saying it reported more than 24,000 cases less than what the CDC has shown.

The state has said in the past that it reports its numbers to the CDC, but no explanation was given as to why their numbers differed over the last three days.

The daily case counts for Florida currently posted on the CDC COVID Tracker are incorrect. The current listing states 28,317.



The accurate data are as follows:



Friday, August 6: 21,500

Saturday August 7: 19,567

Sunday, August 8: 15,319



The 3 day average: 18,795 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021